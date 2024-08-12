Pharr firefighter travels to California to contain park fire

A member of the Pharr Fire Department is helping fight the park fire in California that continues to rage through the northern part of the state.

Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain the blaze, including Pharr Battalion Chief David Martinez.

He says the flames are unlike anything he's ever seen.

"This is something out of a nightmare, just seeing the destruction a fire can cause and people's homes affected, it's a nightmare," Martinez said.

Martinez has been in California for nearly two weeks, working 24-hour shifts. He drove for nearly 30 hours from New Braunfels to the northern part of California.

He says while out on the frontline, he and other firefighters are constantly staying vigilant.

"We are trying to stay focused, to keep our head on the swivel, making sure everybody is ok, checking on our teammates. We just focus on the mission ahead," Martinez said.

He wants the people who call California home to know he and the hundreds of firefighters on the frontline are working to keep them safe.

"We just want to reassure them we are trying our best to get the fire under control, but it's difficult with the weather here. We are trying our best," Martinez said.

Martinez will be back home in the Rio Grande Valley sometime this week.