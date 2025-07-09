Pharr first responders helping with flood recovery efforts in Central Texas

Pharr first responders are in Kerrville assisting in flood recovery efforts.

According to city of Pharr spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez, 20 members from the Pharr Fire Department and EMS visited Kerrville dispatch on Tuesday.

Also in attendance was the Pharr Public Safety Communications Department Director Kenneth Ennis and three dispatchers along with their emotional support dog Maya.

Gonzalez said they are also cooking hot meals for other first responders as well.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.