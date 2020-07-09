Pharr International Bridge traffic diverted due to protests, blockades in Mexico

The city of Pharr on Thursday announced that the Pharr International Bridge traffic is being diverted to alternate points of entry.

According to a city of Pharr news release, approximately 150 protestors from Mexico are blocking access to the Pharr International Bridge with agricultural tractors and machinery – blocking both northbound and southbound traffic.

The protests started Wednesday afternoon, according to the release.

“As a result of the continued protest and blockage, commercial traffic is being diverted to surrounding ports of entry,” according to the release. “Pharr officials will continue to monitor the situation, and urge everyone to avoid the area and seek alternate means of travel to and from Mexico until the situation is resolved.”

According to the city of Pharr, as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, "early indications show that the blockade may subside within the next couple of hours."

