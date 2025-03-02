Pharr man facing intoxication assault charge following rollover crash

Photo credit: City of Edinburg

A Pharr man and his brother were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Edinburg early Sunday morning.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Ivan Peña of Pharr, faces a charge of intoxication assault once he’s released from the hospital, according to a news release from the city of Edinburg.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the single-vehicle crash Sunday shortly after 2 a.m. near 2nd Street and Hobbs Street, according to the release.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle, a black Dodge pickup truck, was “swerving erratically” while heading northbound on 2nd Street. The vehicle then disregarded a stop sign at Hobbs Street and struck a light pole, causing it to veer into private property and roll over before stopping at the 3800 block of Hobbs Street.

The passenger was identified as Peña’s brother, but his name was not provided. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.

According to Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, information on Peña’s blood alcohol content will not be available until testing is complete.