Pharr man hospitalized after being struck by stray bullet on New Year’s Day

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Pharr man was hospitalized early Monday morning after he was hit by a stray bullet, according to a city spokesperson.

The unidentified man was struck by the bullet in south Pharr at around 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, according to city spokesman Michael Martinez.

The man hospitalized with minor injuries, Martinez added.

Monday’s shooting marks the second report of an individual struck by celebratory gunfire during the New Year’s holiday.

A woman was hit by a 9mm projectile while underneath a carport at the 4200 block of north Salinas Street in Edinburg, according to a news release.

A total of 10 celebratory gunfire incidents have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley.