Woman struck by celebratory gunfire in Edinburg

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department are investigating two separate incidents of celebratory shootings; one of those incidents left one person injured.

Edinburg Spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said the first incident occurred Sunday at around 10:45 a.m. Officers responded to the 1300 block of north Sal Street, where a bullet penetrated the roof and entered a residence.

No injuries were reported.

The second shooting occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Monday at the 4200 block of north Salinas Street.

Lerma said a female was hit by a 9mm projectile while underneath a carport. The female was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

The Edinburg incidents brings the total number of reported celebratory gunfire incidents across the Rio Grande Valley to nine.

The Roma Police Department reported two arrests in connection to celebratory gunfire during the New Year's holiday. The Brownsville Police Department reported five arrests.

Edinburg police are investigating both incidents and anyone with any information is urged to contact the police department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.