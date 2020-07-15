Pharr officials order delay to in-person teaching at public schools

When the TEA released its long awaited guidelines for the upcoming school year, they mandated that schools provide in-person learning if parents requested it.

However, they also included a section that said local health authorities could ultimately decide whether or not it was safe enough to provide that option.

The City of Pharr decided it’s not until further notice.

Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez says that even though some parents do want the option of in-person learning, he had no choice but to shut that down for the time being.

This order applies to the city of Pharr only. That means unless the school is actually within the city limits its not subject to the restriction. The mayor says they are prepared to help students who attend city schools work remotely.

