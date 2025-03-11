x

Pharr police arrest man following reports of shots fired

2 hours 16 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 11:37 AM March 11, 2025 in News - Local

A man was arrested on charges of deadly conduct after Pharr police responded to a report of shots fired on Monday, according to a news release.

The news release said Pharr police responded to the 5000 block of North Gumwood Street at around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police arrested the unidentified man and more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

