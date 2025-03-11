Pharr police arrest man following reports of shots fired

A man was arrested on charges of deadly conduct after Pharr police responded to a report of shots fired on Monday, according to a news release.

The news release said Pharr police responded to the 5000 block of North Gumwood Street at around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police arrested the unidentified man and more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.