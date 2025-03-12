Pharr police identify suspect arrested in connection with reports of shots fired

A man has been charged with burglary of habitation and deadly conduct after Pharr police responded to reports of shots fired.

Police said 46-year-old Eduardo Pena was arraigned on Tuesday and issued a $150,000 bond after he was identified as the shooter. He has been transported to Hidalgo County Jail.

Police received a call about shots fired at the 5000 block of North Gumwood Street on Monday. A weapon was recovered, according to police.

No injuries were reported.