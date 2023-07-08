x

Pharr police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash

The Pharr Police Department is investigating after an unidentified pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash, according to a city spokesperson.

Police responded to the 500 block of east Interstate 2 Frontage Road shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a male subject on the ground, according to spokesperson Michael Martinez.

Vehicle debris at the scene indicated that a Ford vehicle hit the deceased man, Martinez added.

Those with any information on the crash are urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 957-787-8477, or the Pharr Police Department's investigation division at 956-402-4700.

