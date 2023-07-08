Pharr police investigating fatal hit-and-run crash
The Pharr Police Department is investigating after an unidentified pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash, according to a city spokesperson.
Police responded to the 500 block of east Interstate 2 Frontage Road shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a male subject on the ground, according to spokesperson Michael Martinez.
Vehicle debris at the scene indicated that a Ford vehicle hit the deceased man, Martinez added.
The victim was identified as of Saturday morning.
Those with any information on the crash are urged to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at 957-787-8477, or the Pharr Police Department's investigation division at 956-402-4700.
