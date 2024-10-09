x

Pharr prepara cierres de calles con motivo de la celebración del Aguacate Fest

Pharr prepara cierres de calles con motivo de la celebración del Aguacate Fest
1 hour 35 minutes 14 seconds ago Wednesday, October 09 2024 Oct 9, 2024 October 09, 2024 6:22 PM October 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Pharr cerrará varias calles de forma temporal con motivo del Aguacate Fest.

Desde el miércoles 9 de octubre y hasta las 7?PM permanecen cerradas al tráfico desde la Cage 281 desde  State Avenue a  Cherokee Avenue y la Old Business 83, de la calle aster a la calle Athol.

HISTORIA RELACIONADA: Pharr se prepara para el festival anual del aguacate

El  horario de cierres continuará así el domingo 13 de octubre.

Y el festival es el próximo 12 de octubre, entre las 2?PM hasta las 11?PM.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days