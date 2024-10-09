Pharr prepara cierres de calles con motivo de la celebración del Aguacate Fest
Pharr cerrará varias calles de forma temporal con motivo del Aguacate Fest.
Desde el miércoles 9 de octubre y hasta las 7?PM permanecen cerradas al tráfico desde la Cage 281 desde State Avenue a Cherokee Avenue y la Old Business 83, de la calle aster a la calle Athol.
El horario de cierres continuará así el domingo 13 de octubre.
Y el festival es el próximo 12 de octubre, entre las 2?PM hasta las 11?PM.
