Pharr residents concerned over dust and dirt left over from border wall construction

The border wall construction is starting to affect residents in Pharr due to the amount of dust that is carrying over into their neighborhood.

The neighborhood off of Kumquat street in Pharr is now home to piles of metal that are meant to eventually be used for the border wall. The construction is happening on private property and some neighborhood residents are far from pleased.

'We try not to be outside as much, because of the dirt," an anonymous Pharr resident said.

Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said he didn't know that this was still a problem, but has addressed the concerns of the dust and dirt.

"We had correspondence with the owner of the property — that they must water down the loose gravel and dirt that way it doesn't get in the air, get into your lungs, and get you sick," Hernandez said.

Once the Biden administration takes office next month there is no way of knowing if construction on the border wall will continue.

