Pharr taquería receives increase in customers following viral social media post

A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is now seeing more customers after a social media post went viral.

The owners of Mr. Pancho's Taquería Jalisco said they were thinking about closing their restaurant until their daughter made a plea on social media.

"It was going to break my heart to see them have to close,” daughter Ale Carrizales said.

She ended up making a post on Facebook asking for community support.

“So I was like ‘I don't know what to do,’ so I put the post thinking just my friends were going to see, and they told me to put it public, and it just went big,” Carrizales said.

The post went viral an hour after she made the Facebook post, and a flood of customers followed.

"It's been hard to maintain a steady clientele and income here and right now what is really affecting us is inflation,” owner Yesenia Trujillo said.

The restaurant opened on March 2020, and had to shut down business that same month when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Trujillo says it has been hard ever since. They've had to let go of their employees because of the high cost of products.

Now, it’s just her and her husband who run the restaurant, but customers never came until the Facebook post their daughter posted.

"I saw this on Facebook through social media and my friends recommended the food, and I'm always to help a local business,” customer Arnold De Torro said.

"I saw the post from three of my friends yesterday, and I was like ‘my office is three miles from here,’ so I said ‘might as well help the local community,’” customer Fred said.

"I'm here because we did notice that there was a post on Facebook, and it said that they needed help, so we came here because we wanted to support,” customer Krystal Alvarez said.

So many customers stopped by Wednesday, Trujillo had to close early because they ran out of food.

"It was overwhelming, but I feel so grateful and blessed of how there are so many good people out there that they drove out here just to support me and my family from a post that my daughter put for her friends for it to have been shared,” Trujillo said.

One customer only stopped by to give them a donation.

Trujillo is extremely grateful not only to her daughter, but the Valley who answered the call to help keep the family business running.