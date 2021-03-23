Pharr to launch water utility assistance program

Starting next month, Pharr residents with delinquent water bills will receive assistance from the city through CARES Act funding.

In a Tuesday news release, the city of Pharr announced the city’s emergency utility assistance program will provide up to $500 in eligible assistance to help residents affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The applications will be available starting on Monday, April 5 and can be picked up at the second floor of Pharr City Hall, located at 118 S. Cage Blvd.

Only residents with delinquent water bills are eligible to apply, the city stated in the news release. All applicants must bring their driver’s license, bank statements for the last six months, their 2019 tax return and their payroll check stubs for the last three months.

Applications will be accepted between the business hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The grant assistance will only cover the use of water

For more information about the program, contact the City of Pharr Grants Management & Community Development office at 956-402-4190.