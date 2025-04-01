Pharr working on detention pond project in Las Milpas area

Crews spent their Monday picking up debris across south Pharr.

Carpets, furniture and soaked clothes were among the items thrown on the side of the road following last week’s storm that flooded many areas across the Rio Grande Valley, including Las Milpas.

Roxann Aguilar and her family said they lost the majority of their belongings in their home on S. St. Anne Ct. after several inches of rain fell in the area.

“We have never been through something like this and it's devastating, it's really hard," Aguilar said.

Channel 5 News asked Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores what is being done to prevent flooding like this in the future.

“We do have a regional detention facility project, it's a $9 million project,” Flores said.

The 20-acre detention pond is currently under construction near Dicker road and S. St. Anne Ct. It's expected to be completed at the end of 2026.

“There will be pipes that will be added to the detention facility that will carry the water out elsewhere and away from the area,” Flores said.

Officials are urging all residents to report any storm damage online to the state.

Watch the video above for the full story.