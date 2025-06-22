x

Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterbacks camp

Saturday, June 21 2025

Edinburg, TX -- Former Edinburg Quarterback Phillip Money hosts quarterbacks camp at Richard R. Flores Stadium. 

"They look really good. Some of them are holding the ball wrong and there are just basic things that we're just trying to clean up and these coaches are taking their time volunteering to help them out. We're just trying to make them better," says Money.

