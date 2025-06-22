Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterbacks camp
Edinburg, TX -- Former Edinburg Quarterback Phillip Money hosts quarterbacks camp at Richard R. Flores Stadium.
"They look really good. Some of them are holding the ball wrong and there are just basic things that we're just trying to clean up and these coaches are taking their time volunteering to help them out. We're just trying to make them better," says Money.
More News
News Video
-
Travel alert issued in Tamaulipas over 'disappearances' on highway
-
Consumer Reports: Relief from hidden fees
-
McAllen man pursuing nursing career after beating cancer 3 times
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders rallies in McAllen for new generation of Progressives
-
Body of fallen sailor Angelina Resendiz arrives in Harlingen
Sports Video
-
Phillip Money hosts Edinburg quarterback camp
-
Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament
-
Catching up with Head Coach Lane Lord, UTRGV Women's basketball returns six...
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July