Phone and Internet Outages Reported in RGC

**UPDATE** Rio Grande City's Police Chief confirms service was restored Saturday evening.

RIO GRANDE CITY - Rio Grande City is experiencing outages of their landlines, cell phone and Internet service.

The police department and the city announced the problems in Facebook posts Saturday.

Both posts state Spectrum crews are working to resolve the fiber optic issue.

They hope their service is restored by Saturday evening, but they don't have a time frame.

If you have an emergency call 9-1-1. If it is a non-emergency call 956-487-8613.