Pipeline fire in Reynosa extinguished
Firefighters in Reynosa battled a fuel pipeline fire, officials said.
The fire started Sunday afternoon and could be seen from across the border in Pharr and beyond.
The fire was in a section of the Riberena Highway, which follows the border.
Reynosa firefighters said the fire lasted about an hour, and so far there has not been any injuries reported.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
