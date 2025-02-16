Pipeline fire in Reynosa extinguished

Firefighters in Reynosa battled a fuel pipeline fire, officials said.

The fire started Sunday afternoon and could be seen from across the border in Pharr and beyond.

The fire was in a section of the Riberena Highway, which follows the border.

Reynosa firefighters said the fire lasted about an hour, and so far there has not been any injuries reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.