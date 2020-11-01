Plaisance leads New Orleans past Lamar 76-72 in quarterfinal
KATY, Texas (AP) - Scott Plaisance Jr. posted 16 points and seven rebounds as New Orleans narrowly beat Lamar 76-72 in the Southland Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.
Bryson Robinson had 17 points for New Orleans (18-12). Jorge Rosa added 13 points.
Nick Garth had 28 points for the Cardinals (20-13). Davion Buster added 14 points. Josh Nzeakor had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
