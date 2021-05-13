'Please come forward': Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force seeks information in missing transgender woman case

Thursday, May 13, marks four years since the disappearance of Kimberly Avila.

Family members last saw Avila on May 13, 2017, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Washington Street in Brownsville.

Avila was last seen wearing a black wig, a black short sleeve blouse, a black skirt, and high-heeled shoes.

According to a news release, in 2019, the city of Brownsville established the LGBTQ+ Task Force to address concerns about the increased discrimination and harassment impacting the LGBTQ community in Brownsville, including addressing the disappearance of Avila.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said the task force was created to demonstrate that the community prides itself on inclusivity; Mendez said he wants all residents to feel they can be themselves and live without fear and discrimination, or violence.

"I urge anyone with information on Kimberly's disappearance to please come forward and help bring closure to her family and friends," Mendez said in a news release.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Avila is asked to contact the Brownsville Police Department or Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. The information you provide could earn you a $10,000 cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kimberly Avila and her family," said Jose Colon-Uvalles II, co-chair of Brownsville's LGBTQ+ Task Force. "Transgender members of our community should not be treated any differently and deserve our full respect and dignity. We urge anyone who may have any information to please call in and help us bring Kimberly back."

For more information about the task force, visit the BTX LGBTQ+ Community Group on Facebook.

