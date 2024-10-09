x

'Pluma Blanca Community Theater' celebra su 15 aniversario en McAllen

October 09, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Cynthia Flores, representante de 'Pluma Blanca Community Theater', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a la próxima obra teatral que realizarán en McAllen por su 15 aniversario. 

Los menores de edad son bienvenidos con el consentimiento de los padres.

Ubicación: Cine El Rey Theatre, situado en 311 S 17th St, McAllen, 78501

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

