Point Isabel ISD addressing safety concern at a high school campus
Point Isabel Independent School District announced this morning they are addressing a safety concern at Port Isabel Early College High School.
Point Isabel ISD Spokesperson Juliette Gonzalez-Barajas said a written shooting threat was found on a bathroom wall in the campus.
As a result, the district said they implemented additional safety protocols and added more officers at the campus for the day.
Gonzalez-Barajas said student backpacks were checked, and no weapons were found.
She said she was not at liberty to comment on whether any student was detained or arrested.