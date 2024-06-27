Point Isabel ISD implementing nutritional program at select elementary campuses
A new program at the Point Isabel independent School District aims to expose students to local and exotic fruits and veggies.
Around 800 students at Derry and Garriga elementary schools will be introduced to new fruits and vegetables twice a week as an afternoon snack.
A federal grant is helping the district purchase produce from local farms that isn't served during their normal lunchtime.
Some of the fruits that will be given to the kids include berries, raspberries and melons.
“They can go home and say, ‘hey mom, I tried zucchini can we buy some,’” Point Isabel ISD Child Nutrition and Food Services Director Angela Olivares said.
District leaders say the program will begin in October 2024.
Watch the video above for the full story.
