Policía de McAllen busca a sospechoso de fraude con tarjetas de crédito
En McAllen, la policía busca a adrián Humberto Betancourt Sánchez como sospechoso de usar tarjetas de crédito robadas el 9 de octubre, en la cuadra 2600 en la calle 10 norte.
Betancourt tiene 31 años, mide 6.2 pies, ojos de color café y cabello oscuro y presenta unos tatuajes en su brazo izquierdo.
Si lo reconoce o tiene información sobre su paradero, puede reportarlo a la línea contra el crimen 956-687-8477.
