Policía de McAllen busca a sospechoso de fraude con tarjetas de crédito

2 hours 10 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2024 Oct 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 5:45 PM October 31, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En McAllen, la policía busca a adrián Humberto Betancourt Sánchez como sospechoso de usar tarjetas de crédito robadas el 9 de octubre, en la cuadra 2600 en la calle 10 norte.

Betancourt tiene 31 años, mide 6.2 pies, ojos de color café y cabello oscuro y presenta unos tatuajes en su brazo izquierdo.

Si lo reconoce o tiene información sobre su paradero, puede reportarlo a la línea contra el crimen 956-687-8477.

