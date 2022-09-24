x

Policía de McAllen: tres acusados en relación con asalto en Sharyland Pioneer High School

Tres sujetos masculinos, incluido un menor, fueron acusados el sábado en relación con una investigación de agresión en la escuela secundaria Sharyland Pioneer.

Achilles Barroso, de 17 años, Angel Saldivar, de 18, y un menor no identificado, fueron acusados de agresión en relación con un incidente que ocurrió en el campus el viernes, según la portavoz de la policía de McAllen, Olivia López.

La fianza para los tres individuos se fijó en $5,000 cada uno.

