Policía de McAllen: tres acusados en relación con asalto en Sharyland Pioneer High School
Tres sujetos masculinos, incluido un menor, fueron acusados el sábado en relación con una investigación de agresión en la escuela secundaria Sharyland Pioneer.
Achilles Barroso, de 17 años, Angel Saldivar, de 18, y un menor no identificado, fueron acusados de agresión en relación con un incidente que ocurrió en el campus el viernes, según la portavoz de la policía de McAllen, Olivia López.
La fianza para los tres individuos se fijó en $5,000 cada uno.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
-
McAllen police continue search for robbery suspect
-
Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man
-
DPS investigating deadly two-vehicle crash north of Alton
-
Survey aims to help get funding for internet access in Cameron County