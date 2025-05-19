x

Policía investiga el hallazgo de un cadáver en un hotel de Donna

Policía investiga el hallazgo de un cadáver en un hotel de Donna
3 hours 19 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, May 19 2025 May 19, 2025 May 19, 2025 1:58 PM May 19, 2025 in Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV

El Departamento de Policía de Donna está investigando después de que se encontró un cuerpo el lunes en una habitación de hotel, dijo el jefe de policía Gilbert Guerrero.

Los oficiales de policía de Donna respondieron al Victoria Palms Inn and Suites, ubicado en 3309 E Interstate Hwy. 2, donde encontraron a la persona no identificada en una de las habitaciones.

Aún no se ha determinado si hubo un crimen, informó Guerrero, y agregó que la identidad del fallecido se mantiene en reserva a la espera de notificar a sus familiares.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days