Policía investiga el hallazgo de un cadáver en un hotel de Donna
El Departamento de Policía de Donna está investigando después de que se encontró un cuerpo el lunes en una habitación de hotel, dijo el jefe de policía Gilbert Guerrero.
Los oficiales de policía de Donna respondieron al Victoria Palms Inn and Suites, ubicado en 3309 E Interstate Hwy. 2, donde encontraron a la persona no identificada en una de las habitaciones.
Aún no se ha determinado si hubo un crimen, informó Guerrero, y agregó que la identidad del fallecido se mantiene en reserva a la espera de notificar a sus familiares.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, vuelva a consultarla para obtener actualizaciones.
More News
News Video
-
Lockdown lifted at Edinburg North High School after 'no credible threat' found...
-
Edinburg North High School on lockdown after reports of a weapon on...
-
Suspect in deadly McAllen crash remains hospitalized
-
Juvenile arrested following Brownsville police chase
-
Lanes reopen following caliche spill on the expressway near Pharr
Sports Video
-
RGV tennis stars results from UIL state tournament
-
UTRGV eliminated from Southland Conference Tournament after loss to Houston Christian
-
PSJA sweeps Austin Westlake to advance to regional final
-
UTRGV falls to Houston Christian in SLC Tournament; Vaqueros move to the...
-
Los Fresnos fight but get walked off in game one, Sharyland Eliminated...