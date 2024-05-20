x

Policía investiga tiroteo fatal en Edinburg

4 hours 20 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 2:18 PM May 20, 2024 in Noticias RGV

En Edinburg continúa activa una investigación por un tiroteo registrado este fin de semana.

De acuerdo con las autoridades, una persona fue hallada sin vida en Pin Oak Drive.  Este mediodía, un joven de 17 años está bajo custodia.

Hasta el momento no se ha revelado la identidad del sospechoso ni el motivo del tiroteo.

Pero como siempre, puede contar con Noticias RGV para mantenerles actualizados sobre este incidente.

