Police: 2 arrested, man accused of shooting at car during car chase

Two people are facing charges after police say one of them shot at a car while during a Tuesday car chase in Brownsville.

Mateo Galvan, 26, is facing multiple charges – including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – after he was identified as the man who shot at people from a car while traveling on the 2100 block of Frontage Road.

The victim called police at around 1:45 a.m. and told police a silver Chevrolet Spark had shot at them, according to a news release. The victims managed to stop at a safe location after they saw the Chevrolet Spark had crashed as they were being chased.

When police arrived, they found Galvan and Elizabeth Benavidez. Galvan was taken into custody after police found a black handgun inside the vehicle.

Benavidez showed signs of intoxication and was found with a vial of THC oil in her purse, police said.

Bond for Galvan was set at $65,000. Benavidez faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance and had her bond set at $5,500.