Police: 5 people detained after shooting in Donna

DONNA – Gunfire erupted in a Donna neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police say it was over the sale of vape cartridges.

A family and another juvenile are in custody following the shooting. It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 500 block of South 25th Street.

According to the Donna Police Department, as officers were responding to the scene, they received information the suspects had left in a red pickup. A police sergeant performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the 2800 block of Business 83, where five people were detained.

“One of the suspects that was detained had injuries to his face as if there was some type of altercation, so everyone was detained at that point,” said Capt. Rick Suarez with Donna police.

Police believe the shooter was inside the pickup. Suarez says the gun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

