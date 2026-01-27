Weslaco ISD approves forensic audit following $14 million budget shortfall

School board members with the Weslaco Independent School District are moving forward with a forensic audit.

The approval made during a Monday school board meeting comes nearly a week after the district learned it had overspent $14 million.

District officials said the audit will take a close look at the district's finances, and determine whether fraud or misconduct occurred.

Trustee Marcos De Los Santos put the item on the special called meeting. He was the only board member who voted against the measure

“The motion made by a trustee tonight was to hire Weaver, but not allow them to talk to staff,” De Los Santos said. “What they did change is that they wanted to bring a firm that none of us know or even heard of.”

Weaver is an accounting firm, and De Los Santos said the original plan was to hire them to conduct both the forensic audit and an investigation. The investigation would have included reviewing internal processes, questioning staff, and looking at documents and emails.

The proposal would have cost $100,000 and would be complete in 20 days.

Under the newly approved plan, auditors will still conduct the forensic audit, but a separate law firm will be responsible for interviewing employees and reviewing emails and internal communications.

“It’s something that I’m just not comfortable with. I don’t think it's going to provide the transparency and clarity,” De Los Santos said.

According to De Los Santos, hiring two firms instead of one increases the cost of the audit and the investigation.

It’s a cost De Los Santos said will be paid for with taxpayer money.

“That’s kind of concerning to me because we don’t know what they're going to charge,” De Los Santos said.

As previously reported, an audit that was presented to the school board on Jan. 20 revealed that Weslaco ISD spent over $14 million worth of stipends and raises that the district didn’t have.

According to school board members, the district’s previous chief financial officer, David Robledo, stated in June 2025 that the district had $85 million available for the 2024-2025 school year. However, the audit revealed the actual balance was only $71 million.

“This year we gave additional raises based on false data that we were actually balanced, so we gave additional raises,” De Los Santos said.

Watch the video above for the full story.