DPS unveils new aircraft hangar in Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is now operating a new, multimillion-dollar hangar in Edinburg.
On Monday, DPS officials unveiled what the law enforcement agency referred to as the state’s largest aircraft operations hangar.
The $11 million facility is located at the South Texas International Airport. It'll house two helicopters and an airplane. More than a dozen DPS employees will work there.
“The facility will enhance DPS aviation operations, support border security missions, and improve rapid response capabilities across South Texas and the state,” DPS said in a news release.
The city of Edinburg provided over $1 million to the project, while the rest of the cost was covered by the state.
