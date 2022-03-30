x

Police: Autopsy results show woman died of gunshot wound in Harlingen

Wednesday, March 30 2022
A homicide investigation is underway in Harlingen after autopsy results revealed that a woman died of a gunshot wound, police said Wednesday. 

Harlingen police say 35-year-old Kristina Marie Torres was found unresponsive in an apartment located on the 925 block of East Pierce St. on March 26. 

Investigators determined Torres had been dead for several days. 

Autopsy results show that Torres died as a result of a gunshot wound. 

Investigators ask anyone with information about the case to call 956-216-3454. 

