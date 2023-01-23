x

Police awaiting search warrant for former Mission IDEA teacher accused of improper relationship with student

7 hours 20 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 23 2023 Jan 23, 2023 January 23, 2023 12:42 PM January 23, 2023 in News - Local

Mission police are working to get a search warrant for the home of a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

RELATED: Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond

Karen Sosa, a former Mission IDEA teacher, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student.

Police arrested Sosa on Thursday.

Investigators say she messaged the student photos of herself with flirty text messages.

She is charged with improper relationship between educator-student. 

IDEA said in a statement she is no longer employed with the district. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days