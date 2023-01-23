Police awaiting search warrant for former Mission IDEA teacher accused of improper relationship with student

Mission police are working to get a search warrant for the home of a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Karen Sosa, a former Mission IDEA teacher, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student.

Police arrested Sosa on Thursday.

Investigators say she messaged the student photos of herself with flirty text messages.

She is charged with improper relationship between educator-student.

IDEA said in a statement she is no longer employed with the district.