Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond

A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond.

Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.

According to the Mission Police Department, Sosa allegedly had a sexual encounter with a senior during the winter break.

School administrators informed police of the incident after hearing about it from friends of the student.

"It was also discovered, according to statements, that Miss Sosa would text back and forth with the student through Instagram, sending him photos of herself and flirty text messages," Mission police spokesman Investigator Arturo Flores said.

Police said they are working to get a search warrant for Sosa's cellphone.

IDEA Public Schools released the following statement:

"At IDEA Public Schools, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. IDEA Mission is aware of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a staff member. IDEA officials have launched a thorough investigation and are fully cooperating with local law enforcement. The staff member is no longer employed at IDEA Public Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, all further questions should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agency."