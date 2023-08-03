Police continue searching for missing San Benito man

The San Benito Police Department is leading a new push to find an elderly man who has been missing since last month.

Juan Chavez Carrillo was reported missing on July 18. A silver alert for the 88-year-old — who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s — was discontinued on Monday.

Police are now asking the public to go through any home surveillance video they may have to see if any of it captures an image of Carillo.

Carillo was last seen near the 1100 block of North Shore Drive near North Sam Houston Boulevard wearing a black baseball cap, long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

He is believed to have left on a purple colored bicycle.

A $5,000 reward is still being offered for any information leading to his return or discovery. Anyone with any information is urged to call San Benito police at 956-361-3880.