Silver Alert discontinued for missing San Benito man

A Silver Alert for a missing San Benito Man discontinued Monday, but the search for 86-year-old Juan Chavez Carrillo is ongoing.

San Benito Police Chief Mario Perea says it was discontinued because it's since been more than 10 days with no developments.

Perea says this is not unusual, but regardless of its cancellation, San Benito police are still looking for Carrillo.

Carrillo went missing on July 18, nearly two weeks ago.

He was last seen near the 1100 block of North Shore Drive near North Sam Houston. He is believed to have left on a purple colored bicycle.

Perea says Carrillo left no trail behind. Investigators have looked at surveillance footage from local businesses, but haven't been able to pick him up in any of the videos.

Officers have also looked through different neighborhoods, but the search did not turn up anything.

"We haven't received too many tips. So that's what's concerning us right now. But as far as the tips that we do receive, we're going to continue to follow up and continue our efforts to return Mr. Carrillo home safely," Perea said.

Carrillo suffers from Alzheimer's disease. He was last seen wearing a black veteran's baseball cap, long sleeve shirt blue jeans and tennis shoes.

A $5,000 reward is still being offered for any information leading to his return or discovery. Anyone with any information is urged to call San Benito police at (956) 361-3880.