Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School

Photo credit: MGN Online

Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police.

At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call.

The high school was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons.

During the investigation, police determined that a juvenile had set off fireworks in the vicinity of the school.

The lockdown at the high school has since been lifted.