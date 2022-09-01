x

Police: Juvenile sets off fireworks, prompts lockdown at Harlingen High School

Harlingen High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Thursday after a juvenile set off fireworks in the area, according to Harlingen police. 

At about 11:14 a.m., police responded to the area of 13th St. and Williamson Avenue regarding a shots fired call. 

The high school was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons. 

During the investigation, police determined that a juvenile had set off fireworks in the vicinity of the school. 

The lockdown at the high school has since been lifted. 

