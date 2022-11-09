Police: Man arrested, four neighbors hospitalized after dispute over palm leaves

A man is in custody and four of his neighbors were hospitalized after police say he opened fire after a dispute over palm leaves, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The incident happened Monday night on the 4700 block of Jasmine Avenue.

Police say the reporting party called stating that "his wife cut the palm tree leaves earlier, neighbor got them and threw them all over the front yard," according to a news release from McAllen police.

The reporting party identified the neighbor as Jerold Jason Heckman. Shortly after, the reporting party told police that "neighbors are physically fighting" and that "males were bleeding."

At 8:30 p.m., shots were fired.

When police responded, they found four people had been wounded by gunfire and the suspect was inside his house.

At 8:36 p.m., Heckman called police to turn himself in. Heckman reportedly told police that he was assaulted by three people and defended himself.

Three males and one female ranging in age from 16 to 53 were taken to local hospital facilities in stable condition. They were all neighbors of Heckman.

Hidalgo County records show Heckman has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.