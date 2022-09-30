x

Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco

Police arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. 

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge Friday afternoon and received a $75,000 bond.  

Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash on the 1300 block of South International Boulevard at about 11:26 p.m.

Police say they found a 47-year-old man dead at the scene. His identity will be released pending notification of next of kin. 

Preliminary investigation reveals a red Ford Focus  driven by the 47-year-old man  was exiting the Frankie Flav'z parking lot, attempting to turn north when he was hit by a white Ford F150 Raptor truck driven by Neuhaus traveling southbound on South International Boulevard. 

Police say Neuhaus continued to travel southbound and stopped after hitting a second object. Investigators observed no signs that indicated Neuhaus attempted to brake before impact, according to the news release. 

Police arrested Neuhaus after he failed a standardized field sobriety test, Weslaco police said. 

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call Weslaco police at 956-968-8591. 

