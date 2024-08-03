Police: Man killed in La Feria crash while walking on the expressway
A 60-year-old man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash was walking on the expressway, according to the La Feria Police Department.
The crash happened on the westbound lanes of Expressway 83 west of the Kansas City Road Thursday at around 11:55 p.m., according to La Feria police investigator Ramon Tello.
The victim was identified as Gregorio Gonzalez, who police believe was walking to his home in Mercedes when the crash happened.
The driver involved in the crash called 911 and remained at the scene and has been “fully cooperative with the investigation,” Tello said, adding that the driver is not facing any charges.
The crash was ruled an accident, Tello said.
