Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and stepdaughter

**This story has been updated throughout.**

A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting both his ex-wife and 14-year-old stepdaughter, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris.

Harris said the shooting occurred on Primera Road when the suspect, identified as Omar Molina, made entry into the ex-wife's home.

According to Harris, the ex-wife and step-daughter filed a police report against Molina, which led to the shooting.

Harris said Molina shot his ex-wife in the leg and then shot his stepdaughter in the foot before turning the gun on himself, according to Harris. The two females are expected to be ok. Molina was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injury.

"It's always sad to see a family that has to defend themselves against another member of a family," Harris said. "A family should be in cohesion where no one has to worry, they feel safe."

In a statement, Primera Mayor Luis E. Casas called the shooting a "heartbreaking tragedy."