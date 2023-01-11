Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department.

Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said.

Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a tip.

Police were initially informed Rivera was in the city of Combes, but were told she had left to Alamo, police said.

Alamo police found her at a residence with one of the two male juveniles.

Rivera is in custody of the Alamo Police Department and arrangements are being made for a family member to pick her up.