Police release identity of man found dead in canal near Mission
Police released the identity of the man found dead on Tuesday in a canal near Mission.
According to Mission police Inv. Art Flores, 35-year-old Hector Flores was reported missing at 8:24 p.m. Monday. His body was found in a canal near Los Ebanos Road, just north of FM 495.
Officials are still waiting on autopsy results determining the cause of death. Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.
