Police seeking man accused of assaulting Brownsville officers during robbery

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the man they say assaulted two officers during a robbery last month.

The robbery happened on Jan. 15 at a store located at the 1400 block of E. Ringgold St. According to police, the suspect stole $700 in merchandise.

“When he was approached by law enforcement, he resisted arrest and recklessly caused injuries to two officers who were trying to apprehend him,” the news release stated. “The suspect then fled.”

Those with any information on the suspect are urged to submit a tip online or by calling 956-546-8477.