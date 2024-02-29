Police seeking person of interest in fatal Raymondville shooting

The Raymondville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting.

According to Raymondville police Chief Uvaldo Zamora, the man is wanted for questioning after he was spotted transporting the murder suspect.

Mario Martinez was arrested on Feb. 21 and confessed to shooting his half-brother, Reynaldo Acosta.

As previously reported, the shooting happened the day prior to Martinez’s arrest at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue.

Police are still looking for the murder weapon, Zamora added.

The man police are looking for was seen transporting Martinez the morning after the murder, Zamora said, adding that the man helped hide Martinez.

The person of interest is described as a white male with a light to medium complexion, short dark hair and was last seen getting into an early to mid-2000s pickup truck with a black crossover toolbox in the bed.

Those with any information on the person of interest’s identity or location are urged to contact Raymondville police at 956-246-7717.