Raymondville police identify suspect in fatal shooting

2 hours 48 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 9:50 AM February 21, 2024 in News - Local

Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora has identified Mario Martinez as the suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue.

Zamora said the victim was Reynaldo Acosta, Martinez's half-brother and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Martinez was last seen Wednesday morning in a silver 90s model LT Chevy truck.

Zamora said Martinez was being driven around by an unknown male subject.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Raymondville Police Department.

