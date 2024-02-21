Raymondville police identify suspect in fatal shooting
Raymondville Police Chief Uvaldo Zamora has identified Mario Martinez as the suspect in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday night.
The shooting happened at the 800 block of West Tampico Avenue.
RELATED STORY: Raymondville police investigating fatal shooting
Zamora said the victim was Reynaldo Acosta, Martinez's half-brother and the motive for the shooting is still unknown.
Martinez was last seen Wednesday morning in a silver 90s model LT Chevy truck.
Zamora said Martinez was being driven around by an unknown male subject.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Raymondville Police Department.
