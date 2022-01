Police Shop with McAllen Students to Buy Christmas Gifts

MCALLEN – Dozens of McAllen students got to shop ‘til they dropped Wednesday morning through the city’s Heroes and Helpers event.

The city of McAllen and McAllen Independent School District teamed up with Target to make sure no child goes without a Christmas gift this year.

Officers escort each child and help them pick out what they want for Christmas. Each child is allowed $80 to spend.

