Police: Suspect in custody following fatal auto-pedestrian crash in McAllen
One person is in custody following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash early Wednesday morning, according to the McAllen Police Department.
Police responded to the 500 block of North 29th Street following a report of a man struck by a vehicle Wednesday at around 5:30 a.m., according to department spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.
The victim was identified as Juan Carlos García, 54.
Charges are pending against the unidentified suspect, Morales said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
