Port Isabel and South Padre Island remember victims of 2001 causeway collapse

The communities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island gathered Tuesday morning to remember the victims of the Sept. 15, 2001, causeway collapse.

A barge hit the causeway that day, severing the bridge that links Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

Eight people died after they drove across the causeway — not knowing about the accident — and their cars plunged into the water. Three people survived.

After the accident, a safety system was added to the causeway.

Watch the video for the full story.