Port Isabel and South Padre Island remember victims of 2001 causeway collapse
The communities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island gathered Tuesday morning to remember the victims of the Sept. 15, 2001, causeway collapse.
A barge hit the causeway that day, severing the bridge that links Port Isabel and South Padre Island.
Eight people died after they drove across the causeway — not knowing about the accident — and their cars plunged into the water. Three people survived.
After the accident, a safety system was added to the causeway.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Port Isabel and South Padre Island remember victims of 2001 causeway collapse
-
Mask not covering your nose? If so, it's not helping you —...
-
20-year-old man accused of killing Weslaco doctor pleads not guilty to murder
-
Smart Living: Sickle Cell Storm, Learning the Truth
-
Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway reopens after bomb threat