x

Port Isabel and South Padre Island remember victims of 2001 causeway collapse

3 hours 7 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 12:07 PM September 15, 2020 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

The communities of Port Isabel and South Padre Island gathered Tuesday morning to remember the victims of the Sept. 15, 2001, causeway collapse.

A barge hit the causeway that day, severing the bridge that links Port Isabel and South Padre Island.

Eight people died after they drove across the causeway — not knowing about the accident — and their cars plunged into the water. Three people survived.

After the accident, a safety system was added to the causeway.

Watch the video for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days