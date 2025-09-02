Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce prepares for annual Summer Causeway Run

If you want to finish out the summer strong, head out to Port Isabel for a great run by joining the 10th Annual Summer Causeway Run.

Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce President Mary Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what participants can expect on the day of the run and how people still have time to register.

The 10th Annual Summer Causeway Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 13 in Port Isabel. For more information, click here.